Nokia dumps rival browsers on basic phones

LONDON Oct 26 The world's largest cellphone
maker Nokia has dumped rival browsers and is
installing only its own browser on the basic mobile phones it is
rolling out, a senior company official said on Wednesday.
Nokia has so far used Opera Software's browser on
some of the models it sells.
Nokia's new browser, based on technology acquired through
the acquisition of U.S. company Novarra, has 10 million active
users.
"In all new products we are using our own cloud-service
browser," Ilkka Hara, finance chief for Nokia's mobile phones
unit told Reuters.
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Erica Billingham)