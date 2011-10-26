Nokia dumps rival browsers on basic phones

LONDON Oct 26 The world's largest cellphone maker Nokia has dumped rival browsers and is installing only its own browser on the basic mobile phones it is rolling out, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

Nokia has so far used Opera Software's browser on some of the models it sells.

Nokia's new browser, based on technology acquired through the acquisition of U.S. company Novarra, has 10 million active users.

"In all new products we are using our own cloud-service browser," Ilkka Hara, finance chief for Nokia's mobile phones unit told Reuters. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Erica Billingham)