版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 18日 星期四 18:53 BJT

Nokia says mobile phone sales hit by competition - CEO

HELSINKI, April 18 Nokia's Chief Executive Stephen Elop said tougher competition was the main reason behind the fall in sales of regular mobile phones.

Nokia reported earlier that its mobile phone sales in the first quarter slumped 31 percent from a year earlier to 1.59 billion euros, a sharper drop than the 14 percent decline that analysts expected in a Reuters poll.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐