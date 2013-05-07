Nokia CEO says remains focused on Windows Phone software

HELSINKI May 7 Nokia Chief Executive
Stephen Elop said the company would remain focused on using
Microsoft's Windows Phone software to compete with
smartphone rivals such as Samsung.
Nokia's first-quarter results showed incremental gains in
sales of Lumia smartphones which use Windows software, while
sales of its basic phones - traditionally Nokia's strong point -
plunged. That prompted speculation the company may need to adopt
a new strategy.
"We make adjustments as we go. But it's very clear to us
that in today's war of ecosystems, we've made a very clear
decisions to focus on Windows Phone with our Lumia product line.
And it is with that that we will compete with competitors like
Samsung and Android," Elop told reporters ahead of a
shareholders' meeting.