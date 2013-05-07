Nokia CEO says remains focused on Windows Phone software

HELSINKI May 7 Nokia Chief Executive Stephen Elop said the company would remain focused on using Microsoft's Windows Phone software to compete with smartphone rivals such as Samsung.

Nokia's first-quarter results showed incremental gains in sales of Lumia smartphones which use Windows software, while sales of its basic phones - traditionally Nokia's strong point - plunged. That prompted speculation the company may need to adopt a new strategy.

"We make adjustments as we go. But it's very clear to us that in today's war of ecosystems, we've made a very clear decisions to focus on Windows Phone with our Lumia product line. And it is with that that we will compete with competitors like Samsung and Android," Elop told reporters ahead of a shareholders' meeting.