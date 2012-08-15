Nokia to stick with Windows and plans new launch-CEO

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
OSLO Aug 15 Struggling cellphone maker Nokia has no plans to abandon its Windows platform for smartphones and will launch its new Windows Phone 8 device soon, Chief Executive Stephen Elop said on Tuesday.
"In today's war ... (between) Android, Apple and Windows, we are very clear, we are fighting that with the Windows phone," Elop told reporters.
Nokia, the world's second-largest cellphone maker, is fighting for survival after Apple and Samsung gained dominance in the smartphone market.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.