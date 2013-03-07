Nokia CEO compensation nearly halved in 2012 -filing

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(.)
HELSINKI, March 7 Nokia's Chief Executive Stephen Elop took a 45 percent cut in compensation last year, according to a U.S. regulatory filing, as the company continued losing market share to Samsung and Apple in smartphones.
Elop, hired in 2010 from Microsoft to turn the Finnish mobile phone maker around, earned 4.33 million euros in compensation in 2012, down from 7.94 million euros a year earlier.
His base salary rose by 59,500 euros to 1.08 million euros while stock and option awards fell slightly. He earned no bonus, according to the 20-F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.