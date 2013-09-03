版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 3日 星期二 11:58 BJT

Nokia CEO Elop to move to Microsoft, chairman to take over

HELSINKI, Sept 3 Nokia said its chief executive, Stephen Elop, will move to Microsoft Corp when the deal to acquire Nokia's handset business is closed.

Nokia board chairman Risto Siilasmaa will take over CEO duties while the Finnish firm is looking for a new CEO.

Elop was hired as Nokia CEO in 2010 from Microsoft.

