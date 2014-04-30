Elop's Nokia "golden parachute" swells to $33 million

HELSINKI, April 30 Former Nokia boss
Stephen Elop will get 24.2 million euros ($33.4 million) in cash
and shares after leaving the Finnish company, more than 25
percent higher than originally envisaged following a surge in
its share price.
Nokia announced in September a 5.6-billion-euro deal to sell
its handset unit to Microsoft.
Elop himself is returning to the software giant after the
deal closed on Friday, and based on Nokia's share price in
September he had been in line to get around 18.8 million euros
for the early termination of his contract.
Elop, whose severance payment includes just over 4 million
euros in cash, stood down as Nokia chief executive in September
and led the phone unit from then until the closing of the deal
with Microsoft. The unit's operating loss widened to 306 million
euros in the first quarter of this year.
Microsoft paid 70 percent of the total severance payment,
and Nokia the remaining 30 percent, Nokia said in its 2013
annual report.
In a separate filing, Nokia said Elop's successor's base
salary was smaller than his, with Rajeev Suri set to get 1
million euros, compared with 1.1 million euros in Elop's
contract.
($1 = 0.7237 Euros)
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Mark Potter)