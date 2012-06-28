Nokia chairman defends CEO Elop - report

HELSINKI, June 28 Nokia chairman
Risto Siilasmaa defended chief executive Stephen Elop after the
company announced a new round of job cuts and warned on weaker
profit earlier this month, saying he had the board's full
confidence, according to Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat.
"Thanks to Stephen Elop and others, we have been able to get
new phones with new operating systems faster into the market
than ever before," Siilasmaa was quoted as saying by the paper.
Once the world's dominant mobile phone provider, Nokia's
shares have fallen over 80 percent since Elop became CEO in
2010, as the Finnish mobile phone company struggled to compete
with Apple and Samsung in smartphones.