UPDATE 1-Nokia to launch Lumia Windows phone with China Mobile

By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI Dec 5 Nokia will partner
with China Mobile to launch a version of its new
flagship Lumia smartphone tailored for the world's largest
cellular market, the Finnish company said on Wednesday.
China Mobile, the biggest operator in the world with more
than 700 million subscribers, will start selling the Lumia 920T,
the first phone to be based on Microsoft's new Windows
Phone 8 platform in China's third-generation (3G) network.
Nokia shares rose 6.1 percent in the early Helsinki trade.
Successful sales of the latest Lumia 920 and 820 models are seen
crucial for the company as it tries to reverse a decline in
market share it has lost to Samsung and Apple
.
Chinese telecom carriers have been engaged in intense price
competition by offering cheap handset deals and data plans to
try to attract higher-end 3G subscribers. China Mobile is the
only telecom carrier in China without a contract with Apple Inc
to sell iPhones in the country.