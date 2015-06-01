Nokia launches localised datacenter service for telecoms firms

| HELSINKI, June 1
HELSINKI, June 1 Finnish telecoms equipment
maker Nokia launched a new localised datacenter
service for mobile network operators on Monday, enabling the
operators to better compete with the likes of Amazon
and Google in providing internet services.
Nokia said it will offer cloud-based datacenters running on
Intel Corp's platform to network operators seeking to
contend with the soaring growth in mobile data traffic.
Nokia is turning the notion of highly centralised
datacenters on its head by allowing mobile operators to spread
datacenter functions across their networks, enabling customer
data to be handled locally and thereby boosting the speed of
network services. These local datacenters can then be connected
to and backed up by centralised, large datacenters.
Normally datacenters are massive facilities used to house
vast amounts of computers needed to run the most demanding Web
and mobile services.
By taking a modular approach, Nokia's datacenters come in
pizza box-sized services and provide operators with ultradense
computing power they can install alongside existing antennas and
base station gear that connect callers in local areas to wider
voice and data networks.
Nokia's AirFrame datacenter products will allow data
processing capacity to be shared by adjacent base station cell
sites or by a centralised datacenter when any particular part of
the network becomes congested with mobile users.
"It is entirely practical to put these anywhere that you
might put a base station, for example," said Phil Twist, a Nokia
Networks executive. "You can actually put the processing right
to the edge (of the network)", he said, which means mobile phone
users would not get many of the delays they currently experience
in watching video or downloading emails.
Telecom network operators are keen to build datacenters to
reduce the cost of hardware spending within their networks,
improve services they offer subscribers and to obtain the
Web-wide reach of the big internet companies.
The new datacenter offering puts Nokia in competition with
technology suppliers such as Hewlett & Packard and Cisco
, while its larger rival in the network gear business,
Ericsson, has also recently entered the datacenter
market with products based on Intel's platform.
"Nokia's announcement shows an openness that is distinct
from similar approaches by Ericsson, HP and others," said
Elisabeth Rainge from technology market research firm IDC.
Nokia is set to become the world's second-biggest network
equipment maker once it completes its takeover of French rival
Alcatel-Lucent.
