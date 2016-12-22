UPDATE 3-Nokia sues Apple for infringing patents, industry back on war footing

(Adds Apple comments)
BELGRADE/HELSINKI Dec 21 Nokia Corp
said on Wednesday it had filed a number of lawsuits against
Apple Inc for violating 32 technology patents, striking
back at the iPhone maker's legal action targeting the one-time
cellphone industry leader a day earlier.
Nokia's lawsuits, filed in courts in Dusseldorf, Mannheim
and Munich, Germany, and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern
District of Texas, cover patents for displays, user interfaces,
software, antennas, chipsets and video coding.
"Since agreeing a license covering some patents from the
Nokia Technologies portfolio in 2011, Apple has declined
subsequent offers made by Nokia to license other of its patented
inventions which are used by many of Apple's products," Nokia
said in a statement.
Apple on Tuesday had taken legal action against Acacia
Research Corp and Conversant Intellectual Property
Management Inc, accusing them of colluding with
Nokia to extract and extort exorbitant revenues unfairly from
Apple.
"We've always been willing to pay a fair price to secure the
rights of patents covering technology in our products," said
Apple spokesman Josh Rosenstock. "Unfortunately, Nokia has
refused to license their patents on a fair basis and is now
using the tactics of a patent troll to attempt to extort money
from Apple by applying a royalty rate to Apple's own inventions
they had nothing to do with."
Acacia and Conversant did not immediately respond to
requests for comment, and Nokia was not immediately available to
comment on the Apple lawsuit.
The legal action by Nokia and Apple appear to mark a revival
of the "smartphone patent wars" that began five years ago, when
Apple filed a series of patent infringement cases against
Samsung Electronics around the world, with wins and
losses on both sides.
Apple's lawsuit against Acacia, Conversant and Nokia was
filed only one day after Ottawa-based Conversant named Boris
Teksler as its new chief executive. He had worked as Apple's
director of patent licensing and strategy from 2009 to 2013, the
latter half of his tenure overlapping with the lawsuits against
Samsung.
Acacia is a publicly traded patent licensing firm based in
Newport Beach, California. One of its subsidiaries sued Apple
for patent infringement and was awarded $22 million by a Texas
jury in September.
Similarly, Conversant, which claims to own thousands of
patents, announced last week that a Silicon Valley jury had
awarded one of its units a $7.3 million settlement in an
infringement case against Apple involving two smartphone
patents.
Nokia, once the world's dominant cellphone maker, missed out
on the transition to smartphones triggered by Apple's
introduction of the iPhone in 2007.
The Finnish company sold its handset business to Microsoft
Corp two years ago, leaving it with its telecom network
equipment business and a bulging portfolio of mobile equipment
patents.
But this year, Microsoft sold its Nokia-feature phone
business to a new company called HMD Global.
Nokia agreed to a 10-year licensing deal with HMD, which
continues to market low-cost Nokia phones and plans to introduce
new Nokia smartphone models next year.
