Head of Technologies unit to leave Nokia

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
HELSINKI Aug 31 Telecoms network maker Nokia said on Wednesday the president of its Nokia Technologies unit, Ramzi Haidamus, is leaving the company.
Haidamus was in charge of the firm's patent business and the recent licensing deal with Finnish company HMD Global, which aims to bring Nokia branded mobile devices back to the market.
Nokia said it has started a search for Haidamus' successor. Brad Rodrigues, currently head of strategy and business development in Nokia Technologies, will assume the role of acting president. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Terje Solsvik)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
