版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 14:10 BJT

Head of Technologies unit to leave Nokia

HELSINKI Aug 31 Telecoms network maker Nokia said on Wednesday the president of its Nokia Technologies unit, Ramzi Haidamus, is leaving the company.

Haidamus was in charge of the firm's patent business and the recent licensing deal with Finnish company HMD Global, which aims to bring Nokia branded mobile devices back to the market.

Nokia said it has started a search for Haidamus' successor. Brad Rodrigues, currently head of strategy and business development in Nokia Technologies, will assume the role of acting president. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Terje Solsvik)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐