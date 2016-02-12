Nokia Alcatel merger story draws investors, even as growth fades

* Nokia wireless business growth seen turning negative this
year
* Margin gains, shareholder returns seen as reasons to own
stock
* Solid Alcatel business trends buys merged firm
time-analysts
By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, Feb 12 Nokia's best days
of growth may be behind it for the foreseeable future, but what
keeps investors on board one of Europe's biggest technology
stocks is the progress it is making to deliver more consistent
profits and shareholder returns.
It came as little surprise when Nokia warned on Thursday its
core mobile business could decline during 2016 as China, its
most vibrant market, has largely finished upgrading networks.
Nonetheless, many analysts predict rising margins after
Nokia closed its 15.6 billion euro ($17.6 billion) acquisition
of Alcatel Lucent, allowing the combined firm to cull
many overlapping operations and products.
In its last separate report, Alcatel Lucent produced strong
results on Thursday, taking the sting out of Nokia's own
cautious outlook.
"Under good management, which I believe Nokia has, the
operating margin of Alcatel's side of the business could almost
double over the next two to three years," Liberum analyst
Janardan Menon said.
Alcatel operating margins around 7 percent could expand to
nearly 13 percent by 2018, Menon predicts - a view shared by
many analysts.
"My bullishness on the stock is entirely driven by Alcatel
Lucent," said Menon, who recommends investors buy Nokia stock,
which he says should appreciate roughly 50 percent over time.
Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows Nokia can increase
earnings at a compound annual growth rate of 10.6 percent over
the next five years, which suggests the stock should be worth
7.61 euros, a 46 percent increase from current levels. The
market is pricing in earnings growth of just 4.5 percent.
Nokia's merger with Alcatel, well-timed in retrospect, given
its own declining growth, puts wireless and fixed-line network
products under one roof to help it compete with bigger rivals
Ericsson of Sweden and Huawei of China.
GROWING MARKETS
Alcatel thrusts Nokia into some faster growing markets for
data network gear, software and services that can command higher
margins. Ericsson has resisted a big merger of its own and has
instead partnered with Cisco Systems.
Nokia says it will eventually wring out 900 million euros of
savings from the combination with Alcatel. Many analysts believe
that Nokia will find even more cost reductions. Its management
put off until May providing guidance beyond the current quarter
and any further savings it expects from the merger this year.
The contrarian view is that big mergers in the mobile
industry over the past 20 years have failed to deliver many of
the promised synergies. Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia's purchase of
Siemens networks a decade ago are classic examples.
"These mergers have quite a bad track record," said analyst
Mikael Rautanen, of Inderes Equity Research. He sees a lack of
clarity on how cost savings will be achieved with the
Nokia-Alcatel deal. He recommends investors reduce holdings in
Nokia.
Cognizant of the history, Nokia and Alcatel managements
haggled for years to work out a deal that lets them move quickly
to combine the companies and develop an integrated product
strategy for 5G, the next generation of networks due after 2018.
Alcatel has completed a nearly three-year turnaround plan
that led it to generate its first year of positive cash flow in
a decade. Alcatel's wireless business and duplicate sales and
marketing functions are likely to bear the brunt of future cuts.
($1 = 0.8873 euros)
(Reporting by Eric Auchard; editing by Adrian Croft)