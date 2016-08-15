Ex-Rovio CEO hired to bring Nokia phones back to market

HELSINKI Aug 15 HMD Global Oy, a new Finnish
company looking to relaunch the Nokia brand for phones, said on
Monday it has hired Pekka Rantala, the former CEO of Angry Birds
maker Rovio, as its Chief Marketing Officer.
Nokia, once the world's biggest maker of mobile
phones, said in May it had signed an exclusive licensing deal
with HMD to bring Nokia-branded devices back to the market.
A Nokia veteran, Rantala worked for the company from 1994 to
2011. He joined Rovio as CEO in 2015 but stepped down after only
a year in the job after imposing deep job cuts and
restructuring.
Nokia was wrong footed by the rise of smartphones and
eclipsed by Apple and Samsung. It sold its
entire handset business to Microsoft Corp in 2014 and
now focuses on telecoms network equipment.
Microsoft has largely abandoned the business it acquired
since then.
HMD's Nokia-branded phones and tablets run on the Android
operating system. The devices will be manufactured and
distributed by FIH Mobile, a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology
. It is yet to give any timetable for the products.
