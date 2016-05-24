Nokia could cut 10,000-15,000 jobs worldwide - union

* Nokia aiming to slash 900 mln euros of operating costs by
2018
* Company has not yet given figure for total planned job
cuts
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, May 24 Telecom network equipment maker
Nokia is likely to cut 10,000 to 15,000 jobs globally
as part of a cost-cutting programme following its acquisition of
Franco-American rival Alcatel-Lucent, a Finnish union
representative said.
Nokia kicked off the programme in April with a target to
slash 900 million euros ($1 billion) of operating costs by 2018,
but it has yet to give a figure for how many jobs will be
reduced in total.
"We haven't heard any official numbers, but based on the
information from our union contacts, I would estimate the global
impact of this round would likely be around 10,000 to 15,000
jobs," said Risto Lehtilahti, a trade union shop steward at
Nokia's Oulu site.
A Nokia spokeswoman declined comment on the 10,000-15,000
figure.
Nokia employs around 104,000 people worldwide. Last week the
company specified its plan for its home country, saying it was
cutting around 1,000 Finnish jobs, compared to an initial target
of 1,300 jobs.
Nokia has said it is looking to reduce 1,400 positions in
Germany. In France, it would cut around 400 jobs but also create
500 research and development posts - in line with a pledge to
the French government during the Alcatel negotiations.
The Nokia spokeswoman said the company didn't have any
updates for France or Germany, and declined to give details on
other countries. Nokia is holding talks with employee
representatives in about 30 countries.
The savings plan is partly due to tackle the weak network
gear market. Nokia forecast earlier this month that its network
sales would fall this year.
"Some work will be completely terminated, some cuts come
from Alcatel overlaps, and some work will be transferred to
countries with lower costs," said Tuula Aaltola, another Finnish
shop steward.
According to Communication Workers of America (CWA), the
company already started to reduce U.S. jobs a year ago in
preparation for their 15.6 billion euro merger.
"We don't know what Nokia's plan is for the U.S.-based
workforce. They have cut 500, cut our (unionised) workforce in
half, and we hope that's all that is going to be taken away,"
CWA representative Lisa Bolton said.
Lehtilahti said he feared that Nokia would kick off another
round of cuts at a later stage.
In Finland, Nokia has slashed thousands of jobs over the
past decade as its once-dominant phone business was eclipsed by
the rise of smartphone rivals. The phone business was eventually
sold to Microsoft, which has continued cutting jobs in
the country. ($1 = 0.8924 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki, additional reporting
by Malathi Nayak in New York; editing by Adrian Croft)