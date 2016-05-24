UPDATE 1-Nokia could cut 10,000-15,000 jobs worldwide - union

* Nokia aiming to slash 900 mln euros of operating costs by
2018
* Company has not yet given figure for total planned job
cuts

By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, May 24 Telecom network equipment maker
Nokia is likely to cut 10,000 to 15,000 jobs globally
- far more than it has announced so far - after its acquisition
of Franco-American rival Alcatel-Lucent, a Finnish
union representative said.
The company has announced plans for around 2,400 job cuts in
Finland and Germany as part of a cost-cutting programme but has
not so far given a global figure.
Cuts on the scale estimated by the union would represent as
much as 14 percent of Nokia's worldwide work force of 104,000.
Nokia kicked off the rationalisation programme in April with
a target to slash 900 million euros ($1 billion) of operating
costs by 2018.
"We haven't heard any official numbers, but based on the
information from our union contacts, I would estimate the global
impact of this round would likely be around 10,000 to 15,000
jobs," said Risto Lehtilahti, a trade union shop steward at
Nokia's Oulu site.
A Nokia spokeswoman declined comment on the figure.
Analysts and union representatives said that the company
will likely follow up with a new round of cuts once the current
one is finished.
"Nokia and Alcatel have lots of overlaps, so the numbers
will go up and the range could be something like that
(10,000-15,000)," said Hannu Rauhala, analyst at OP Equities.
"The integration takes place at a very hectic stage in the
network industry. The market is falling, technology is changing
and the environment is turbulent, so it is difficult to see that
they would make it (the company) ready in one go," he said.
Nokia set out plans for its home country last week, saying
it was cutting around 1,000 Finnish jobs, compared to an initial
target of 1,300 jobs.
Nokia has said it is looking to reduce 1,400 positions in
Germany. In France, it would cut around 400 jobs but also create
500 research and development posts.
To win French government support for the 15.6 billion euro
deal, Nokia pledged during negotiations not to cut French jobs
for two years, beyond what Alcatel had already planned.
The Nokia spokeswoman said the company didn't have any
updates for France or Germany, and declined to give details on
other countries. Nokia is holding talks with employee
representatives in about 30 countries.
The savings plan is partly due to tackle the weak network
gear market. Nokia forecast earlier this month that its network
sales would fall this year.
"Some work will be completely terminated, some cuts come
from Alcatel overlaps, and some work will be transferred to
countries with lower costs," said Tuula Aaltola, another Finnish
shop steward.
The market leader, Sweden's Ericsson, is also
cutting costs as tough competition pressures network gear
prices.
According to Communication Workers of America (CWA), Nokia
started to reduce U.S. jobs a year ago in preparation for the
merger.
"We don't know what Nokia's plan is for the U.S.-based
workforce. They have cut 500, cut our (unionised) workforce in
half, and we hope that's all that is going to be taken away,"
CWA representative Lisa Bolton said.
In Finland, Nokia has slashed thousands of jobs over the
past decade as its once-dominant phone business was eclipsed by
the rise of smartphone rivals. The phone business was eventually
sold to Microsoft, which has continued cutting jobs in
the country. ($1 = 0.8924 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki, additional reporting
by Malathi Nayak in New York; editing by Adrian Croft)