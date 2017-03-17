Nokia's mobile networks head quits, to split business

HELSINKI, March 17 Nokia's head of
mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half
of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is
leaving the company.
Nokia said on Friday it would break out services as a
distinct business group from mobile networks following the
departure of Samih Elhage, who joined the company in 2012 and
helped to turn around its network business at a time when it was
a troubled joint venture with Siemens.
Services were growing in importance because of the weak
global outlook, Nokia said. The global networks market is
expected to fall this year as telecom operators' demand for
faster 4G mobile broadband equipment has peaked, and upgrades to
next-generation 5G equipment are still years away.
"He has been a close friend and advisor... I fully support
his desire for a change," Nokia chief executive Rajeev Suri said
in a statement detailing Elhage's departure and the changes.
These involve Marc Rouanne, currently Chief Innovation and
Operating Officer, becoming head of the mobile networks products
business while another Nokia veteran Igor Leprince will take
over the new service organisation.
($1 = 0.9298 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell)