UPDATE 2-Fallen smartphone brand Nokia challenges Apple, Samsung again

* Nokia sold its phones business to Microsoft in 2014
* New firm HMD to bring Nokia name back in smartphones in
2017
* Foxconn to manufacture phones that use Android platform
* HMD says Nokia brand still highly recognised
By Eric Auchard and Jussi Rosendahl
FRANKFURT/HELSINKI, Dec 1 Nokia smartphones are
poised for a comeback after former managers at the Finnish
company licensed the handset brand from Microsoft and struck up
partnerships with Google and phone manufacturer Foxconn.
Nokia was once the world's dominant cellphone maker but
missed the shift to smartphones and then chose Microsoft's
unpopular Windows operating system for its "Lumia" range.
Nokia quit smartphones in 2014 by selling its handset
activities to Microsoft to focus on mobile network equipment.
Microsoft continued selling Lumia smartphones under its own name
but this year largely abandoned that business, too.
HMD Global, led by Nokia veteran Arto Nummela, wants to
launch its first Nokia smartphone in the early part of next year
using Google's Android operating system.
Success will require a dash for scale by stealing business
from Apple, Samsung and dozens of other
players in a cut-throat industry.
"Consumers may be carrying different smartphones now, but
are they really in love and loyal to those brands?" said Nummela
in an interview.
The Nokia consumer brand lives on as the badge on cheaper,
entry-level "feature phones" sold mainly in Asia, India and
Eastern Europe, though Microsoft invested little to market the
name in recent years. Smartphones typically cost anywhere from
ten to 30 times as much as these basic phones, which sell for as
little as $20.
"For a new entrant, having an established brand provides it
with an instant on-ramp," said mobile phone analyst Ben Wood of
CCS Insight, who suggested that phone vendors with weaker brands
should not take the new challenge lightly.
"The barriers to entry for the Android phone space are low,"
said Wood. "What HMD has is the Nokia brand and management
experience. The key to its success will be driving scale."
CEO Nummela, who was once responsible for Nokia's sales and
product development, does not lack ambition.
"We want to be one of the key competitive players in the
smartphone business," he told Reuters.
HMD President Florian Seiche previously worked at Siemens
, Orange, HTC and Nokia. Chief Marketing Officer Pekka
Rantala is a former CEO of Rovio, the maker of the Angry Birds
game, as well as a Nokia veteran.
"We are not going to skip any markets in the long term,"
Seiche said, adding that HMD had already set up offices in 40
locations around the world.
NO FUNDING FROM NOKIA CORP
HMD is owned by Smart Connect LP, a private equity fund run
by Jean-Francois Baril, who was once in charge of Nokia's
world-leading supply chain management system. Other HMD managers
have put in money of their own.
HMD on Thursday took over the feature phone business that
Nokia Corp sold to Microsoft. It has a licensing deal
with Nokia giving it sole use of the brand on mobile phones and
tablets for the next decade. It will pay Nokia royalties for the
brand and patents, but Nokia has no direct investment in HMD.
HMD is building its smartphone operating system in
partnership with Google and all its Nokia devices will be
manufactured by Foxconn of Taiwan, the world's largest
contract manufacturer.
Nummela says his team's enduring relationships with phone
service providers and retailers could help HMD quickly convince
owners of Nokia feature phones to upgrade in markets like India,
Indonesia and Russia.
The Nokia name is still on a tenth of the feature phones
sold around the world, though in recent years it ceded ground to
Samsung and TCL, maker of Alcatel-brand phones, as
well as smaller players, according to market research firm
Strategy Analytics.
Shipments of Nokia feature phones plunged 40 percent in
fiscal year 2015 and HMD must reverse that decline while trying
to break back into the smartphone market, where hundreds of
vendors compete by selling phones that can be hard to
distinguish.
"The feature phone is the essence of the business," Wood
said. "Don't be under any illusions that this market is over."
