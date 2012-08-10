版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 10日 星期五 17:15 BJT

Digia says to pay 4 mln eur for Qt to Nokia

HELSINKI Aug 10 Finnish IT services provider Digia Oyj said it will pay approximately 4 million euros ($4.92 million) to Nokia for Qt software business in a deal unveiled earlier this week.

Nokia bought Qt in 2008 in a deal worth $150 million.

Qt software was a central part of Nokia's strategy until 2011 when it decided to swap its own smartphone software for Microsoft's Windows Phone.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐