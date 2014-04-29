Nokia says to give 0.26 euros in extra dividend

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 20
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HELSINKI, April 29 Finnish telecommunications equipment maker Nokia will pay stakeholders an extra 0.26 euros ($0.36) per share on top of the annual dividend of 0.11 euros for last year, the company said on Tuesday.
The additional payment is due to the 5.4-billion-euro sale of Nokia's mobile phone unit to Microsoft, which closed on Friday.
Nokia also said it planned to give at least 0.11 euros as dividend for 2014 and start a 1.25-billion-euro share repurchase programme.
($1 = 0.7223 Euros) (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
April 20 Activist hedge fund Elliott Management released the private letter written by Arconic Inc's former chief executive, Klaus Kleinfeld, which consequently led to his resignation, and their response to the letter and Arconic's statement on April 17.
• Announces start of production and sales at Iowa Fertilizer Company