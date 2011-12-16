Europeans lukewarm on Nokia Windows phone-survey

HELSINKI Dec 16 European consumers show
little interest in Nokia's first smartphone using
Microsoft's Windows Phone software, a survey by Exane
BNP Paribas showed on Friday.
"With only 2.2 percent of surveyed buyers firmly intending to
purchase the Lumia, Nokia's first flagship Windows Phone is ...
far behind the current blockbusters, Apple's iPhone 4S
and Samsung's Galaxy S II," analyst Alexander Peterc
said in a note.
The brokerage slashed its view on sales of the Lumia to
end-users to just 800,000 from its initial "ballpark estimate"
of 2 million and said this compared with launch-quarter sales of
between 3.5 million and 4 million for Nokia's previous flagship,
the N8.
Exane BNP Paribas cut its price target on Nokia shares to
3.30 euros from 3.70 euros and stuck to its "underperform"
rating on the stock, which was down 1.3 percent at 3.736 euros
by 0939 GMT.
The brokerage surveyed 1,300 consumers in the five markets
where the Lumia 800 had gone on sale in the week started Dec. 5,
but narrowed the sample to 456 who had declared an intention to
purchase a smartphone in the next month.