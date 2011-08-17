Nokia CEO says 'watch out' to Android phone makers

* Says Google/Motorola deal validates Nokia/Microsoft
* Says Motorola's Android rivals should be wary
HELSINKI Aug 17 Phone makers depending on
Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android software should worry about the
Web search leader's deal to buy Motorola Mobility (MMI.N), the
head of rival Nokia NOK1V.HE said on Wednesday.
Nokia has teamed up with Google arch-rival Microsoft
(MSFT.O) for mobile phone software, while phone makers such as
Samsung Electronics [SMELA.UL], HTC Corp (2498.TW) and Motorola
have bet on Android.
But Google's plan to buy Motorola for $12.5 billion has
generated some analyst concern about whether Motorola will get
preferential treatment over rivals Samsung and HTC. Elop said
these concerns may be justified.
"If I happened to be someone who was an Android
manufacturer or an operator, or anyone with a stake in that
environment, I would be picking up my phone and calling certain
executives at Google and say 'I see signs of danger ahead,'"
Nokia Chief Executive Stephen Elop told a Helsinki seminar.
As for Nokia, Elop appeared to suggest that Google's move
reinforced the logic for Nokia's agreement with Microsoft
"The very first reaction I had was very clearly the
importance of the third ecosystem and the importance of the
partnership that we announced on February 11, it is more clear
than ever before," Elop said.
He also said that since the February announcement of the
deal with Microsoft, there are now 25,000 to 30,000
applications delivered for the upcoming platform.
Before Elop become CEO of Nokia last year, he was president
of Microsoft's Business Division.
(Reporting by Jossi Rosendahl. Writing by Sinead Carew.
Editing by Robert MacMillan)