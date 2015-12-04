Finland's Nokia closes maps unit sale to German car makers

BRIEF-TCF Financial says CFPB has been reviewing co's overdraft protection program
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
HELSINKI Dec 4 Finland's Nokia on Friday said it had completed the sale of its navigation business HERE to German car makers BMW, Audi and Mercedes.
Nokia said its net proceeds from the deal would be around 2.55 billion euros ($2.78 billion), in line with its original estimate. The deal was initially estimated to close in the first quarter of 2016.
Nokia last year sold its once-dominant mobile phone business to Microsoft, and following the maps deal, it is left with its mainstay telecom network equipment business and patents.
Earlier this week, the company's shareholders approved an all-share acquisition of network rival Alcatel-Lucent for 15.6 billion euros, expected to close early next year. ($1 = 0.9171 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp CEO Geert Cauwenbergh reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iGe8Re) Further company coverage: