UPDATE 3-Nokia files patent lawsuits against HTC, RIM

* Nokia sues HTC, RIM, ViewSonic in Germany
* Sues HTC, ViewSonic in United States
* Files complaint to U.S. ITC against HTC
* Nokia seeking to raise more revenues from patents
By Tarmo Virki
HELSINKI, May 2 Wounded cellphone maker Nokia
has turned on one of its former allies in the patent
protection battlefield by filing lawsuits against rival
smartphone maker HTC as it steps up its efforts to
raise funds.
Nokia, based in Finland, filed several lawsuits in Germany
covering 45 hardware and software patents, ranging from power
management to data encryption technologies against HTC, Canadian
rival Research In Motion and tablet-maker ViewSonic.
In the United States it filed against HTC and ViewSonic,
including a complaint to the U.S. International Trade Commission
(ITC) against HTC.
The moves follow Nokia's comments last month that it will
seek to raise more revenues from its patent portfolio.
It is also a departure from its alliance with HTC when it
had for years fought alongside the Taiwanese company in patent
battles against German patent firm IPCom.
HTC said it would not comment on the legal action until its
lawyers had seen the filings. "HTC has been a licensee of Nokia
on wireless essential patents since 2003. We are waiting to
receive a complaint," the company said in an emailed statement.
Nokia's announcement of the newest round of smartphone
lawsuits comes on the same day a court in Germany ruled that
Microsoft had infringed Motorola Mobility's
patents.
The court ordered the world's largest software maker to
remove its popular Xbox 360 gaming consoles and Windows 7
operating system software from the German market.
Last week, ratings agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's cut
Nokia's credit rating to "junk" status, as the company battles
falling sales as well as doubts over its product strategy.
Nokia has one of the widest patent portfolios in the
industry, along with Ericsson and Qualcomm.
It has gone through two major legal battles in the past, first
against Qualcomm and then against Apple.
Terms of Nokia's settlement with Apple in June 2011 were not
disclosed but analysts put the figure at hundreds of millions of
dollars.
In its complaint filed at the ITC on Wednesday, Nokia
alleged that HTC infringed on nine of its patents and asked for
the HTC Sensation 4G and Inspire 4G and eight other models of
mobile telephones and two tablets to be banned from sale in the
United States.
The patents are for technology like synchronizing
information, including calendars, between the smartphone and
mainframe computers, extending battery life and allowing mobile
phones to be compatible with different signal systems.
Nokia also filed lawsuits in federal court in Delaware,
accusing HTC of infringing on the same nine patents and adding
nine additional patents, including technology for adjusting
across time zones.
"Nokia proved the enormous strength of its patent portfolio
by getting Apple to pay up after a protracted and acrimonious
battle in multiple courts," said patent expert and blogger
Florian Mueller.
"HTC and ViewSonic are patent lightweights compared to Apple
and can't possibly win against Nokia," said Mueller.
Also in Delaware, Nokia accused tablet maker ViewSonic of
infringing on 17 patents, many of them the same patents that
Nokia accused HTC of infringing on.
A ViewSonic representative said in an emailed statement that
the company was aware of the legal action and was taking
appropriate measures to protects its interests.
RIM declined comment.