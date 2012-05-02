REFILE-Nokia files patent lawsuit against HTC

HELSINKI May 2 Nokia filed lawsuits against HTC in the United States and Germany, claiming that the Taiwanese smart phone maker was infringing its patents.

Nokia said it also filed claims against BlackBerry maker Research In Motion and ViewSonic, citing patents related to navigation, data encryption and other mobile technologies.

"Though we'd prefer to avoid litigation, Nokia had to file these actions to end the unauthorized use of our proprietary innovations and technologies, which have not been widely licensed," Nokia said in a statement on Wednesday.