UPDATE 1-Nokia wins mobile patent judgment in UK against HTC

HELSINKI Oct 30 Finnish telecoms group Nokia
scored another victory on Wednesday in its patent
battle against Taiwan-based rival HTC Corporation with
a British court ruling in its favour over mobile telecoms
technology.
After hearing the case in the Patents Court in London, the
judge decided that HTC had infringed on a European Patent held
by Nokia entitled "Modulator structure for a transmitter and a
mobile station", according to court documents.
The ruling comes as Nokia seeks to better exploit its trove
of technology patents, which will remain with the company after
the sale of its handset business to Microsoft is
completed next year.
"Today's judgment is a significant development in our
dispute with HTC," a Nokia spokesman said.
"Nokia will now seek an injunction against the import and
sale of infringing HTC products in the UK as well as financial
compensation."
A spokesman for HTC said it would appeal against the
finding.
Nokia's shares closed up 4.5 percent at a high for the year
of 5.59 euros, extending gains made on Tuesday when it forecast
a higher operating margin for its network equipment unit Nokia
Solutions and Networks (NSN), which will become its main
business after the Microsoft sale.
HTC's shares closed trading earlier in the day up 2.8
percent at 145 Taiwan dollars.
The Finnish company started its legal fight against HTC in
2012, part of a global patent war among makers of mobile phones
and tablet computers.
Wednesday's ruling also follows a September ruling by the
U.S. International Trade Commission, which found that HTC
infringed on two Nokia patents in making its mobile telephones
and tablets.
Nokia is one of the industry's top patent holders, along
with Qualcomm and Ericsson, having invested
around 45 billion euros ($62 billion) in mobile research and
development over the past two decades.
The company, which has struggled to turn around its business
after a late start in smartphones, announced in September that
it would sell its handset business and would license its patents
to Microsoft for 5.44 billion euros. The deal is due to close in
the first quarter next year.