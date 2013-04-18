Nokia trims loss as Lumia sales pick up

BRIEF-Mosaic Co's James O'Rourke's 2016 total compensation $7.3 mln
* Mosaic Co - James C. O'Rourke'S 2016 total compensation was $7.3 million versus $5.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing
HELSINKI, April 18 Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia trimmed its losses in the first quarter, thanks to stronger Lumia smartphone sales.
Nokia, which has fallen behind Samsung and Apple in the smartphone race, said it sold 5.6 million units of Lumia handsets in the first quarter, up from 4.4 million in the previous quarter.
The company's first-quarter underlying loss, which excludes special items, decreased to 0.02 euros from 0.08 euros a year earlier. Markets had expected a 0.04 loss, according to a Reuters poll.
Its telecoms equipment venture Nokia Siemens Networks, however, posted an unexpected fall in sales.
* Mosaic Co - James C. O'Rourke'S 2016 total compensation was $7.3 million versus $5.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* All resolutions passed at general meeting and bondholder meetings
* Notes Euronext announcement over deal with ICE Clear Netherlands for provision of clearing services for its financial derivatives and commodities markets