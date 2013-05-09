UPDATE 1-Nokia pushes $99 Internet phone in market share battle

* Nokia announces mid-range $99 phone aimed at emerging
markets
* Asha 501 has Internet, email and social media apps
* New phone aims to compete with rival Android models
* Nokia also revamps software platform to lure app
developers
By Devidutta Tripathy
NEW DELHI, May 9 Nokia is betting
low-priced phones with Internet capability will help it regain
lost ground in crucial emerging markets after falling behind in
the global smartphone race.
On Thursday, Nokia CEO Stephen Elop unveiled a new $99 phone
in its mid-range Asha line at a launch in India, one of the most
important markets in his bid to revive the struggling Finnish
firm.
The new phone offers Internet access on a touch-screen with
built in applications for popular social media sites and more
features than earlier models, which fell short of a full-fledged
smartphone.
He also announced a revamp of the Asha software platform in
the hope of persuading more developers to write applications for
Asha phones.
Elop, hired in 2010 to turn around the once-dominant handset
maker, is under pressure as a controversial decision to switch
to Microsoft Corp's Windows software is yet to bear
significant results after two years, with shareholders this week
saying he should reconsider the move.
Although more people are buying phones with computer-like
features, most of the handsets Nokia sells are regular phones.
Its failure to cash in on the smartphone boom saw it last year
cede its 14-year reign as the world's top phonemaker to South
Korea's Samsung Electronics.
"The market is undeniably moving towards smartphones -
although India may be moving at a slower pace than the likes of
China, but it is still the case," said Jessica Kwee, a
Singapore-based analyst at research firm Canalys.
While Nokia has seen brisk sales of its Windows-based Lumia
smartphones, it still has just a 5 percent share of a global
smartphone market dominated by Samsung and Apple Inc.
So-called "smart feature phones" like those in the Asha
range, which have limited smartphone capabilities such as
Internet and email access and touch screens but are cheaper than
the likes of Samsung's high-end Galaxy models or Apple's iPhone,
are crucial to Nokia's future as it defends its leading market
share in emerging economies such as India and Africa.
The launch of Asha, which means "hope" in Hindi, last year
helped Nokia recapture some of its lost share in India and
retain its leadership at about 26 percent of a market where it
faces growing competition from Samsung and local rivals such as
Micormax, Karbonn and Lava.
The new Asha 501 launched on Thursday has design elements
similar to the higher spec Lumia line, features applications for
social media sites such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, and
supports Indian languages.
Nokia said the Asha software development kit would make it
easier for developers to come up with smartphone-like apps and
to sell content from within them. The in-application payment
system would be launched in a few weeks, Nokia said in a
statement.
BRIGHT SPOT
India has been a rare bright spot for struggling Nokia,
which has seen its sales fall year-on-year for eight straight
quarters. It was Nokia's No.2 market in 2012 after China in net
sales and has been relatively steady compared with China, where
net sales fell nearly 60 percent last year.
"India is very important," said Elop. "India is a bellwether
market, it's a very leading indicator of some of the trends,
some of the new technologies, some of the new consumer
requirements that people are asking for."
For the three months to March, Nokia had a 23 percent share
of mobile phone sales in India, the world's second-biggest
cellular market by customers, Strategy Analytics estimates.
Three years ago it controlled more than half the Indian market.
Nokia's "production, pricing and mindset have been long
established to churn out millions of standardised models at low
prices," said Neil Mawston, British-based executive director at
Strategy Analytics, but added the company faces "strong
headwinds" from local competition.
ANDROID COMPETITION
The biggest threat for Nokia in the low-end segment of
Internet-enabled phones is cheaper devices running on Google
Inc's Android software, typically made in China and
Taiwan and shipped worldwide to be sold by local companies.
In India, the cheapest Android phone available from online
retailer Flipkart.com is priced at about $61, whereas a
touch-screen Asha phone starts at $72.
For the first time, global smartphone shipments overtook
that of smart feature phones in the three months to March.
The challenge for Nokia is to convince entry-level
smartphone buyers that the Asha can fulfil their needs and give
a smartphone-like experience, said Rajat Agrawal, executive
editor at gadget reviewer BGR India.
"These are the devices they think will compete with the
$100-$150 Android smartphones. The biggest challenge over there
is the whitebox manufacturers," he said, referring to low-cost
Android phones.
The new Nokia phone has a lengthy 17 hours of talk time and
48 days of standby time, an attractive feature in a country like
India where many people don't have regular access to electricity
and power cuts are frequent.
"Nokia needs a killer model for the high-growth smartphone
market ... an iPhone 3G or Galaxy S1, a revolutionary model that
stands apart from the rest on usability or design and one that
will ship tens of millions of units worldwide," said Mawston.
"Nokia's task for recovery is easy to say, hard to do."