UPDATE 1-Nokia to cut 3,500 jobs, close Romania plant

* To close Romania plant with 2,200 staff
* To cut 1,300 jobs in Location & Commerce unit
HELSINKI, Sept 29 Nokia , the world's
largest cellphone vendor by volume, said on Thursday it would
close its plant in Cluj, Romania and cut 1,300 jobs in its
location and commerce business unit whose products include maps
for mobile phones.
"The planned closure of the Cluj factory combined with
adjustments to supply chain operations is estimated to impact
approximately 2,200 employees," Nokia said.
Nokia has struggled this year with falling sales and profits
after the firm in February said it would switch to use
Microsoft's software for its smartphones, but the first
of these will reach the market only later this year.
Nokia's share price has halved since February, when it
unveiled the shift to Microsoft, on worries the company will
lose so much market share before the new phones come out that it
might never make up lost ground.
In April Nokia unveiled a 1 billion euro cost cut plan,
which included laying off 4,000 staff.
Separately on Thursday, Nokia supplier Digia said it had
agreed to cut 170 jobs in its Finnish operations, and could cut
up to 80 more as it revamped its business.
Most of the job cuts would come from its mobile business
unit, Digia said.
