UPDATE 4-Nokia's surprise profit lifts hopes worst is over

* Q3 EPS 0.03 euro, vs forecast 0.01 euro loss
* hopes of bottom passed spark share rally
* sold 16.8 mln smartphones, vs 15.9 mln forecast
* sold 89.8 mln basic phones, vs 67-89.7 mln forecast
(Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
By Tarmo Virki, European Technology Correspondent
HELSINKI, Oct 20 The world's largest cellphone
maker Nokia reported a smaller than expected fall in
third-quarter profits as price cuts and new models lifted sales
of its basic cellphones in key markets like India.
The numbers sparked hopes that the struggling Finnish
company can survive what has so far been a painful revamp of its
smartphone business and Nokia shares jumped more than 10 percent
to their highest level since May.
Nokia added that its first Windows phone would reach
selected markets this year, the first step in its fight for a
slice of the high end of the smartphone market. The new phone
will be launched next week.
"If things go even close to the company's plans, I do
believe we have seen the bottom for Nokia," said Nordea analyst
Sami Sarkamies.
Nokia sold 89.8 million basic mobile phones in the quarter,
beating all analysts expectations, as sales soared in Asia,
Middle-East and Africa.
The company will have to work hard to protect its position
in emerging markets like India as rivals like Apple
push in with cheaper smartphones.
The struggling Finnish handset maker reported third quarter
underlying earnings per share of 0.03 euros, compared with a
forecast loss of 0.01 euros in a Reuters poll of analysts and a
profit of 0.14 euros a year ago.
"The results were clearly better than expected. The mobile
phones volumes shipped had the biggest role, also the smartphone
volumes were on a higher level than expected," said Swedbank
analyst Jari Honko.
"It seems that Nokia is further into a recovery, or rebound,
than had been expected. Fourth quarter guidance signals that
this trend will continue," Honko said.
2012 QUESTION
Nokia forecast fourth quarter underlying operating profit
margin of 1-5 percent in its key phone business.
"I think that it's maybe a stronger finish to the year than
some expected, but the real test will happen during 2012," said
WestLB analyst Thomas Langer. "And this is the reason why we
remain sceptics of the stock. I think investors are falling into
a valuation trap."
Nokia, left in the dust by Apple and Google in the
booming smartphone market, will introduce its first new model
using Microsoft's Windows Phone platform next week in
London.
It unveiled the Microsoft deal in February and has since
struggled with a fast decline in smartphone sales as it has
tried to sell models using its old Symbian platform.
Its smartphone sales dropped 38 percent from a year ago to
16.8 million phones, slightly ahead of analysts average forecast
of 15.9 million, but within a wide range of estimates.
Apple's iPhone sales dropped to 17.1 million in the
September quarter, disappointing investors, but were still ahead
of Nokia and the new iPhone 4S is breaking Apple's previous
sales records.
With Microsoft software, Nokia hopes to gain the kind of
attention Apple and Google have attracted from software
developers that enrich their devices.
So far Windows Phone's success has been limited -- its
market share is just 2-3 percent, compared with around 50
percent for Google's Android and around 15 percent share for
Apple.
Nokia has not rushed with new models -- despite the close
partnership with Microsoft, nimbler rivals HTC ,
Fujitsu and Samsung Electronics have beat
it with models using latest Windows software, Mango.
(Additional reporting by Terhi Kinnunen and Jussi Rosendahl in
HELSINKI, Paul Sandle in LONDON, Olaf Swahnberg and Johannes
Hellstrom in STOCKHOLM; Editing by Sophie Walker and Chris
Wickham)