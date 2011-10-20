UPDATE 1-Nokia says first Windows phone due 2011

* Nokia repeats to sell first Windows phone in 2011

* CFO says it does not mean there will be only one model this year (Adds new comments from CFO)

HELSINKI Oct 20 Nokia will start to sell its first Windows Phone model this year, the company said on Thursday.

Finnish broadcaster MTV3 earlier reported on its website the phonemaker will have only one Windows-based model this year, citing Chief Financial Officer Timo Ihamuotila, but later replaced the story.

In its replacement report, MTV3 quotes Ihamuotila as saying the fact there will be an initial handset does not mean there will be only one model this year.

A Nokia spokesman said the original report was wrong.

This month, chief executive Stephen Elop indicated Nokia would launch several Windows devices this quarter. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Dan Lalor and David Hulmes)