TIMELINE-Nokia's rocky road under Elop

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Feb 8 Struggling Finnish phone maker Nokia said on Wednesday it would cut 4,000 extra jobs and move more smartphone assembly work to Asia, its latest move to slash costs.
The following are key measures and events since Chief Executive Stephen Elop took over in September 2010:
FEBRUARY 2011
Nokia announces it is teaming up with Microsoft Corp for its new smartphones and dumping its own Symbian platform. Elop confirms the company will cut jobs in Finland and elsewhere.
APRIL 2011
Nokia says it will axe 7,000 jobs and outsource its Symbian software development unit to cut 1 billion euros in costs.
The move includes laying off 4,000 staff and transferring another 3,000 to services firm Accenture - a total of 12 percent of its phone unit workforce. Accenture takes over Nokia's Symbian software activities.
SEPTEMBER 2011
Nokia says it will close its plant in Cluj, Romania -- slashing 2,200 jobs -- and cut 1,300 jobs in its location and commerce business unit which develops maps for mobile phones.
OCTOBER 2011
Nokia unveils two sleek new Microsoft Windows phones in time for Christmas, the first step in its fightback against Apple and Google.
NOVEMBER 2011
Nokia Siemens Networks, Nokia's network equipment joint venture with Siemens, announces it will cut 17,000 jobs, nearly a quarter of its workforce. The move aims to save about 1 billion euros a year.
FEBRUARY 2012
Nokia unveils the latest plan, cutting 4,000 more jobs at its plants in Finland, Hungary and Mexico as it moves smartphone assembly work to Asia.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.