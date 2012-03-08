UPDATE 1-Nokia maps fightback against cheap Android phones

* Plans more, cheaper Windows models
* Working on new feature phone platform - sources
HELSINKI, March 8 Finnish group Nokia
aims to revamp its feature phone offering this year
and add more and cheaper Windows smartphones to fight back
against the fast-rising popularity of Google's
massmarket Android phones.
"We are addressing this with our planned introductions in
2012 of smarter, competitively priced feature phones with more
modern user experiences," the company said on Thursday in its
annual report.
Though smartphones - such as Apple's iPhone, which
provides a platform for third-party application developers - are
where the industry's growth is concentrated, feature phones -
which have only limited support for third-party software - still
account for most units sold.
Smartphones make up less than a third of industry volume.
Nokia has also been working on a new Linux-based software
platform, code-named Meltemi, to replace its Series 40 software
in more advanced feature phones, industry sources told Reuters.
The Series 40 platform has been used in more cellphones than
any other software, reaching a cumulative total of 1.5 billion
units a few months ago. Meltemi would enable a more
smartphone-like experience on those simpler models.
Google's free Android platform has stormed the smartphone
market in a few years, and last quarter more than 50 percent of
all smartphones sold used the software.
Nokia last year dumped its own smartphone software platforms
in favour of Microsoft's Windows Phone, which has so
far had a limited impact, in part due to the high prices of
phones using it.
Last month at the Mobile World Congress trade show Nokia
unveiled the Lumia 610 model, its cheapest Windows Phone so far,
priced at 189 euros ($250), excluding taxes and operator
subsidies.
"We plan to introduce and bring to markets new and more
affordable Nokia products with Windows Phone in 2012, such as
the Nokia Lumia 610," Nokia said in the report.
Separately, Nokia forecast 2012 capital spending would rise
to around 650 million euros from 597 million in 2011.
It also said it saw rising price pressure for navigable map
data in its navigation business - the former Navteq - which
competes against TomTom, due to Google's free
turn-by-turn navigation offering.