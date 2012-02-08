版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 8日 星期三 16:10 BJT

Nokia says to cut 4,000 more jobs

HELSINKI Feb 8 Struggling Finnish phone maker Nokia plans to cut some 4,000 more jobs at its plants in Finland, Hungary and Mexico as its moves smartphone assembly work to Asia, it said in a statement.

Nokia has been reviewing the operations at factories in Finland, Hungary and Mexico since unveiling the closure of its Romania plant last September.

