CORRECTED-Nokia and RIM settle wi-fi patent dispute

(Corrects last paragraph after Nokia clarifies disputes with HTC, ViewSonic are similar but not over wi-fi)

HELSINKI Dec 21 Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia settled a patent licensing dispute with BlackBerry maker Research in Motion over wi-fi technology in return for payments.

Terms of the agreement were confidential, Nokia said on Friday. It said the deal included a one-time payment, to be booked in the fourth quarter, as well as ongoing fees.

The agreement settles all existing patent litigation between the two companies, Nokia said, adding that similar disputes with HTC Corp and ViewSonic still stood. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)