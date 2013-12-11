版本:
India court to rule on seized Nokia plant on Thursday

Dec 11 An Indian court will issue on Thursday its verdict on Nokia's appeal against the seizure by tax authorities of its local factory after a tax dispute, lawyers for the company and the tax department said on Wednesday.

The Chennai factory is one of Nokia's biggest phone-making plants. Nokia has been trying to end the dispute ahead of the sale of its mobile phone business to Microsoft in a 5.4 billion euros ($7.4 billion) deal.
