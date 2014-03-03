India's top court to hear Nokia plea in tax dispute on Monday

NEW DELHI, March 3 India's top court is due to
hear on Monday Nokia's appeal challenging a lower
court ruling over transfer of its mobile handset plant in the
country to Microsoft amid a tax dispute.
Nokia last month appealed to the Indian Supreme Court saying
the Delhi High Court had imposed "new conditions" over transfer
of the plant, after previously allowing it.
The Supreme Court's website showed Nokia's appeal was listed
to be heard on Monday. The court does not usually give a verdict
on the first day of hearing.
Microsoft is buying Nokia's mobile phone business in a 5.4
billion euro ($7.5 billion) deal.