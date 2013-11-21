UPDATE 1-Nokia asks Indian court to release factory seized in tax dispute

By Ritsuko Ando
HELSINKI Nov 21 Nokia has asked the
Delhi High Court to help release its Indian factory after its
seizure by the local tax authorities, the Finnish firm said on
Thursday as it seeks to resolve the tax dispute ahead of the
sale of its mobile phone business to Microsoft.
Nokia said it did not expect the dispute to affect its 5.4
billion euros ($7.3 billion) deal with Microsoft, although it
was prepared for the possibility that the Chennai plant, one of
its biggest phone-making factories, will not be transferred to
the U.S. company in time for the sale, which is due to close in
the first quarter of next year.
If the seizure is still in place when the Microsoft deal is
finalised, Nokia could briefly operate the plant as a contract
manufacturer for Microsoft, according to sources close to the
company.
Nokia has been in disagreement with the Indian authorities
over an income tax bill of 20.8 billion rupees ($333 million),
one of several tax disagreements involving foreign companies in
India.
In a statement, Nokia said it wanted the assets to be
released by December 12. The sources said the court will hold a
hearing on November 28.