版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 12日 星期三 21:34 BJT

Nokia still in legal battle in India to move assets to Microsoft

HELSINKI Feb 12 Nokia said on Wednesday it was appealing a ruling last week by the Delhi High Court which said the company must pay deposits on tax claims by local authorities in order to transfer assets related to its mobile phone business to Microsoft.

One such asset - a plant in the southern Indian city of Chennai - is one of Nokia's biggest phone-making factories. Local authorities seized it last year in a tax dispute, blocking its transfer to Microsoft which bought Nokia's mobile phone business.

Nokia said it had agreed in December to put money into an escrow account and pay for any additional tax claims once all legal avenues had been exhausted, but a Delhi High Court on Feb 5 clarified that it must pay deposits as claims are made.

Nokia said it made its latest appeal to India's Supreme Court.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐