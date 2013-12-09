UPDATE 1-Nokia offers $369 mln deposit to unfreeze Indian assets

HELSINKI Dec 9 Nokia has offered to
pay a 270 million euro ($369 million) deposit to Indian
authorities to unfreeze assets in a tax dispute, according to
sources familiar with the matter.
The Finnish firm has been trying to free up the assets,
particularly its Chennai factory which is one of its biggest
phone-making plants, ahead of the sale of its mobile phone
business to Microsoft.
The offer comes on top of an earlier agreement to pay around
85 million euros, although Nokia hopes to eventually retrieve
the payments if the tax dispute is resolved in its favour, one
of the sources said on Monday.
The combined payment would exceed the income tax bill of
20.8 billion rupees ($338 million) demanded by local authorities
in one of several tax disagreements involving foreign companies
in India.
While Nokia has said it does not expect the dispute to
affect its 5.4 billion euros deal with Microsoft, which is
expected to close in the first quarter of 2014, a lengthy asset
freeze could complicate matters by preventing the transfer of
ownership in the Chennai plant.
An asset freeze would allow the facility to operate as usual
but prevent a change of ownership. If it is still in place when
the Microsoft deal is finalised, Nokia could briefly operate the
plant as a contract manufacturer for Microsoft, but both
companies are hoping to avoid this.
Nokia declined to comment beyond saying it was committed to
getting its Indian assets unfrozen and "once again calls on the
Indian government and tax authority to work with urgency towards
a solution".
The Delhi High Court is due to hear the case on Tuesday.