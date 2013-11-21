版本:
Nokia asks Indian court to release factory seized in tax dispute

HELSINKI Nov 21 Nokia said on Thursday it has asked the Delhi High Court to help revoke a seizure of its Indian factory by the local tax authorities, seeking to resolve the dispute ahead of the sale of its mobile phone business to Microsoft.

Nokia said it did not expect the tax dispute to affect its 5.4 billion euros ($7.3 billion) deal with Microsoft, but added that it was prepared for the possibility that the Chennai plant will not be transferred to the U.S. company in time for the sale, which is due to close in the first quarter of next year.
