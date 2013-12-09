Nokia offers 270 mln euros to unfreeze India assets

HELSINKI Dec 9 Nokia has offered to
pay 270 million euros ($369 million) to Indian authorities to
unfreeze assets in a tax dispute, according to sources familiar
with the matter.
Nokia's offer would come on top of an earlier payment of
around 85 million euros. The Finnish company has been in
disagreement with Indian authorities over an income tax bill of
20.8 billion rupees ($337.48 million), one of several tax
disagreements involving foreign companies in India.
Nokia has been trying to unfreeze its Indian assets,
including a Chennai factory, ahead of the sale of its mobile
phone business to Microsoft.
Nokia declined to comment beyond saying it was committed to
getting its Indian assets unfrozen and "once again calls on the
Indian government and tax authority to work with urgency towards
a solution before the Dec. 12 deadline".
The Delhi High Court will hear the case on Dec. 10.