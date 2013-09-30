Nokia says wins favourable ruling from Indian court on assets freeze

NEW DELHI, Sept 30 Nokia Corp, which
is in a $333 million tax dispute with Indian authorities, said
the Delhi High Court last week ruled in the company's favour in
a case where the tax office froze some of its assets.
"We are now working closely with the tax authorities to
ensure that the parties will find a comprehensive solution to
the remaining open issues, and discussions have been
constructive," the Finnish company said in a statement,
declining to comment further.
Nokia, which has agreed to sell its handset business to
Microsoft Corp, said it had sufficient assets in India
to meet its tax obligations and would share details of it with
tax authorities to allay any concern.