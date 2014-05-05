版本:
Nokia says to widen Juniper cooperation to cloud services

HELSINKI May 5 Finnish telecommunications equipment maker Nokia said on Monday that it would extend its cooperation with peer Juniper Networks to mobile internet-based cloud services.

The cloud service from Nokia and Juniper will be available later this year, Nokia said.

In February, Germany's Manager Magazin Online reported that Nokia was interested in buying Juniper. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by David Goodman)
