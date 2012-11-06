Nokia prices Windows Phone 8-based new Lumia aggressively

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 6 AT&T said it will
begin selling phone maker Nokia's high-end Lumia
smartphones, on which the Finnish company's turnaround rests,
starting at $50.
The Nokia Lumia 820 starts at $49.99 with a two-year
wireless contract from AT&T while the flagship Lumia 920 phones
start at $99.99 with the same contract terms.
Nokia's fortunes hinge on the Lumia 820 and 920 models,
which run on Microsoft's new Windows Phone 8 software.
The phones, which come in vivid colors and have
high-resolution cameras, are also the flagship devices that
Microsoft is banking on to become a strong challenger to Apple
Inc's iPhone and all the smartphones based on Google
Inc's Android software.
AT&T is also offering a free wireless charging plate with
the purchase of the Lumia 920. The phone, which are available
beginning Nov. 9, can be pre-ordered starting Wednesday.