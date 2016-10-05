Nokia buys base station energy solutions start-up

HELSINKI Oct 5 Telecoms network maker Nokia
said on Wednesday it had acquired Eta Devices, a
U.S.-based start-up specializing in power amplifier efficiency
solutions for network base stations.
"Eta Devices will bolster Nokia's push to enhance base
station energy efficiency, an increasingly important area for
operators on the path to 4.9G and 5G," the company said in a
statement.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Eta Devices is a private start-up founded in 2010. The
company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in United
States, and has a research and development office in Stockholm,
Sweden.
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; editing by Niklas Pollard)