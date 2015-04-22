Nokia maps attract at least four possible bidders-Manager Magazin

FRANKFURT, April 22 Nokia's maps
business has drawn interest from at least four potential
acquirors, including Facebook and a consortium of German
carmakers BMW, Audi and Daimler
, a German magazine reported on Wednesday.
Manager Magazin cited people familiar with the matter as
saying local transportation service Uber is looking at the books
of HERE, Nokia's mapping unit, and that U.S. private equity firm
Hellman & Friedman is also interested.
According to Manager Magazin, the book value of the unit is
2 billion euros ($2.15 billion).
Nokia and Facebook declined to comment on the report. Uber,
Hellman & Friedman, BMW, Audi and Daimler were not immediately
available for comment.
Finland's Nokia said last week it had started a strategic
review of HERE after announcing a takeover of network equipment
rival Alcatel-Lucent.
($1 = 0.9293 euros)
