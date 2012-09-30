版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 1日 星期一 06:15 BJT

Nokia, Oracle to announce mapping deal - WSJ

Sept 30 Phone maker Nokia Oyj is expected to announce a deal that will give customers of technology company Oracle Corp access to Nokia's mapping services, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The deal may be announced on Monday in San Francisco at the OracleWorld conference. It was confirmed by a Nokia spokesperson, the newspaper said.

Finland's Nokia, which has been looking for ways to boost its location services business, also recently signed mapping deals with Groupon Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc publicly apologized last week for dropping Google Inc's mapping technology in favor of its own, which many customers found to be inaccurate compared to Google's service.

