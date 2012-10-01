UPDATE 2-Nokia sells mapping services to Oracle

By Tarmo Virki
HELSINKI Oct 1 Nokia Oyj has agreed
to give Oracle Corp's customers access to its mapping
products, as the mobile phone company seeks to expand its
location services business.
The Finnish company, which bought the world's largest
digital mapping firm, Navteq, in 2008, has been looking for ways
to boost the business and recently signed mapping deals with
Groupon Inc and Amazon.Com Inc.
In stark contrast with Nokia's troubled mobile phone
operation, sales at the location business grew last quarter,
though it still generates only 4 percent of group revenue.
Oracle has developed a link between its own software and the
Nokia Location Platform software, Nokia said on Monday. This
enables the U.S. company's business users to access the mapping
services through its products.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but Nokia
said Oracle users would licence Location Platform from Nokia for
use in Oracle applications.
"Nokia has been on a mission for the last 18 months to sign
mapping and location deals with large internet players. The deal
with Oracle extends this," CCS Insight analyst Martin Garner
said.
Last week Apple publicly apologised after customer
complaints about errors in its maps, which have been put on its
latest phone operating system instead of Google Inc's
mapping service.
Oracle is the world's third-biggest software firm but also
sells hardware to corporate clients and in 2009 bought Sun
Microsystems, the manufacturer of server computers and developer
of Java and Solaris software.