REFILE-UPDATE 3-Nokia's maps unit draws further bidders-Manager Magazin

FRANKFURT, April 22 Nokia's maps
business has drawn interest from potential buyers including
Facebook and a consortium of German carmakers made up of
BMW, Audi and Daimler, a German
magazine reported on Wednesday.
Citing people familiar with the matter, Manager Magazin also
confirmed an earlier report that online taxi service Uber is
looking at the books of HERE, Nokia's mapping unit, and that
U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman was also interested.
Nokia is also trying to drum up interest from Apple Inc
, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Amazon.com Inc
, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Nokia is seeking more than 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion)
from a sale of the unit, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1GjYnEx)
According to Manager Magazin, the book value of the unit is
2 billion euros. A brokerage estimate by Inderes Equity Research
values HERE at 4.4 billion to 6.9 billion euros, based on a
sum-of-parts calculation.
Nokia, BMW, Daimler, Facebook and Uber declined to comment
on the report. Apple, Alibaba, Amazon.com, Audi and San
Francisco-based Hellman & Friedman were not immediately
available for comment.
Finland's Nokia said last week it had started a strategic
review of its Berlin-based HERE unit after announcing a 15.6
billion euro takeover of network equipment rival Alcatel-Lucent
.
"I want to be very clear: if we are to sell this business,
we are not a forced seller," Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev Suri
told a news conference last Friday.
Separately, Continental AG, one of the world's
biggest auto parts makers and a partner of Nokia's HERE in
vehicle navigation systems, declined to comment on whether it
might make a takeover bid.
Juergen Pieper, an analyst with Frankfurt-based Bankhaus
Metzler, said a three-way bidding alliance of Germany's big
automakers could make sense: "Luxury automakers are stepping up
efforts to fetch back activities related to digitisation they
previously had assigned to suppliers," he said.
MAP ASSETS
Access to high-quality maps is essential for carmakers
seeking to build autonomous cars, which need detailed location
data about their wider surroundings to complement input from
on-board sensors to avoid obstacles and other vehicles.
Such navigation and safety features are a pre-condition for
the eventual emergence of driverless vehicles in coming years.
The Finnish company built its mapping and location business
on the back of an $8.1 billion acquisition in 2008 of U.S.-based
Navteq, a maker of geographic information systems used in the
automotive industry. It was Nokia's largest deal ever, prior to
the planned Alcatel-Lucent merger.
Nokia saw adding maps to its phones as a way to
differentiate its products from other high-end phone makers,
including Apple, which the previous year had
revolutionised the market with the launch of the iPhone.
The HERE unit, one of Nokia's three remaining businesses
after the sale of its handsets unit, has in recent years
refocused to supply maps to carmakers, which accounted for more
than half of HERE sales in 2013.
HERE also supplies online maps to major Internet companies
including Amazon.com, Baidu, Microsoft
, Samsung Electronics, Yahoo and
for use in mobile and computer online mapping applications.
A push by Google, which introduced a fully
functioning prototype of a driverless car last year after
working on the project for a decade, has put the race to build
connected cars into high gear. Daimler's Mercedes-Benz, BMW and
Audi all have prototype autonomous cars, as do many other big
carmakers.
Embedded navigation features in new cars are expected to
built into more than a third of new cars produced in 2020, up
from around 20 percent of vehicles in 2013, according to
estimates from Nokia and third-party research data.
($1 = 0.9293 euro)
